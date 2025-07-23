RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Trimmed by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 3.4% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in RTX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.28.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70. The firm has a market cap of $199.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

