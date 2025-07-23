Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $187.10 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $330.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

