Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,821,428.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 127,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

