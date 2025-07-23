Granite Group Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.6% of Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Granite Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after buying an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after buying an additional 1,132,187 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.28.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $214.92 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $195.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.