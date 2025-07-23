Close Asset Management Ltd Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.53. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

