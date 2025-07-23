Triumph Capital Management Sells 86 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Triumph Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.