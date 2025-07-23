Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after buying an additional 666,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after buying an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $577.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $580.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.89 and a 200 day moving average of $536.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.