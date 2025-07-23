Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. United Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $179.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.37. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

