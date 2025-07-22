Obermeyer Wealth Partners Purchases 1,189 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.