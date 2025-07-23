Choreo LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after acquiring an additional 708,523 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after acquiring an additional 975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,755,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,423,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.72.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

