Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $19.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,927,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 395,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJR opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.49 and its 200 day moving average is $108.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

