iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $136.90. 197,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,944. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

