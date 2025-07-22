MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 128.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $229.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day moving average is $184.87. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $233.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

