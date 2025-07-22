SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Holdings Raised by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.99 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.