Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 145.3% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $145.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.