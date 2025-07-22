J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 579.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $324,857,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,080,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,314,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,773,000 after buying an additional 2,564,000 shares during the period. Finally, Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Cfra Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

