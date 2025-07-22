First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXH. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 2.7%

FTXH traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

