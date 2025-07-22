Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by Piper Sandler

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REPL. Wedbush downgraded Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $9.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. 49,213,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,214. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $260,168.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,405,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,872.26. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 25,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $202,346.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 343,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,222.56. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 232,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 347,993 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 897.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

