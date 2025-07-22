Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $136,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.27. The company had a trading volume of 92,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,592. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

