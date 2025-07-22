Obermeyer Wealth Partners Trims Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 0.4%

Sysco stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

