United Bank Increases Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

United Bank increased its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. 3,579,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,949,239. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

