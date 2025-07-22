MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $560.88. 18,893,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,417,904. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $566.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.38 and its 200 day moving average is $507.13.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

