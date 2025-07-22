BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) versus Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Critical Survey

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BorgWarner and Mobileye Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BorgWarner 0 6 10 0 2.63 Mobileye Global 1 14 9 0 2.33

BorgWarner currently has a consensus price target of $39.07, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $19.21, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. Given Mobileye Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mobileye Global is more favorable than BorgWarner.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BorgWarner 2.06% 16.13% 6.85% Mobileye Global -160.50% 0.54% 0.52%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares BorgWarner and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

BorgWarner has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of BorgWarner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of BorgWarner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BorgWarner and Mobileye Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BorgWarner $14.09 billion 0.55 $338.00 million $1.25 28.16 Mobileye Global $1.65 billion 7.94 -$3.09 billion ($3.68) -4.39

BorgWarner has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BorgWarner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BorgWarner beats Mobileye Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging. The company provides power electronics, control modules, software, friction, and mechanical products for automatic transmissions and torque-management products. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, which comprise passenger cars, sport-utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks; commercial vehicles, including medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses; and off-highway vehicles, such as agricultural and construction machinery, and marine applications, as well as to tier one vehicle systems suppliers and the aftermarket for light, commercial, and off-highway vehicles. The company was formerly known as Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. BorgWarner Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

