MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after buying an additional 2,181,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,164,000 after buying an additional 769,840 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,075,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,708,000 after purchasing an additional 400,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

IWR traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.09. The stock had a trading volume of 697,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,303. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

