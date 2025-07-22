Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ECL stock opened at $268.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.96 and a 200 day moving average of $254.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $274.17.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

