Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after purchasing an additional 602,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $263.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.85. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $252.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.16.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total value of $611,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,229 shares of company stock worth $8,492,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

