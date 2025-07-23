Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $173.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.