iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Decreased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

