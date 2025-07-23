Burney Co. Sells 28,804 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,846 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 28,804 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $196.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.42, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $24,258,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 235,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,298,914.52. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

