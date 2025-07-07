Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.29 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $784.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

