Synergy Investment Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Synergy Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VUG stock opened at $441.98 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $442.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

