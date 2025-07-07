IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.39, but opened at $46.38. IonQ shares last traded at $43.14, with a volume of 11,300,953 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other IonQ news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $136,550,889.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,883,244.77. The trade was a 90.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 25,696 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $1,039,660.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,172.90. This represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,972,201 shares of company stock valued at $350,540,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IonQ by 1,310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of IonQ by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IonQ by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 77,151 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of IonQ by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

