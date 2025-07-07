Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.74, but opened at $60.60. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $61.92, with a volume of 280,289 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.