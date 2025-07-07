KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $17.70. KDDI shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 3,282 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

