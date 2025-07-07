Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 330,511 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,511 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $110.80 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.