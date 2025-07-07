Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $555.88 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $557.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

