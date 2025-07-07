TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after acquiring an additional 901,037 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VTV stock opened at $179.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.52. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

