Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $22.14. Bilibili shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 971,741 shares traded.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bilibili to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

