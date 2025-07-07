Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $20.21. Ingram Micro shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 48,912 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ingram Micro from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ingram Micro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGM. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

