Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.4% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PM opened at $179.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

