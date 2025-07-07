LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) & Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Head-To-Head Contrast

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) and Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LSI Industries and Intelligent Living Application Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSI Industries 4.00% 10.24% 6.13% Intelligent Living Application Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of LSI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Intelligent Living Application Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of LSI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Intelligent Living Application Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSI Industries $469.64 million 1.14 $24.98 million $0.72 24.77 Intelligent Living Application Group $7.51 million 1.22 -$3.69 million N/A N/A

This table compares LSI Industries and Intelligent Living Application Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LSI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Living Application Group.

Risk & Volatility

LSI Industries has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Living Application Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LSI Industries and Intelligent Living Application Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intelligent Living Application Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

LSI Industries currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.78%. Given LSI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than Intelligent Living Application Group.

Summary

LSI Industries beats Intelligent Living Application Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc. produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets. This segment also offers lighting control products, including sensors, photocontrols, dimmers, motion detection, and Bluetooth systems to support lighting fixtures; and designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies. The Display Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed and structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, display fixtures, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements. This segments products and services include signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, and refrigerated and non-refrigerated merchandising displays. This segment also provides project management services comprising installation management, site surveys, permitting, and content management; and manages and executes the implementation of large rollout programs. It serves refueling and convenience store, parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, retail and grocery store, automotive, warehouse, sports court, and field markets, as well as warehouses. LSI Industries Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Intelligent Living Application Group

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses. Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong.

