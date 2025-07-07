Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.20. Abivax shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 70,080 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Abivax in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Get Abivax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABVX

Abivax Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Abivax by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Abivax by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abivax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Abivax during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abivax during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About Abivax

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abivax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abivax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.