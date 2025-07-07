Davidson Investment Advisors Has $31.80 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,182 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $88.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.