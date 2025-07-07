Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,651 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $63,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 97,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $65,142,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.97 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $129.93. The company has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

