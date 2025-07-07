Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.29, but opened at $32.13. Cap Gemini shares last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 2,966 shares.

Cap Gemini Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cap Gemini Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Cap Gemini’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

Cap Gemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

