Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $12.81. Fanuc shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 15,090 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Fanuc Trading Down 3.8%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

See Also

