Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $12.66. Webull shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 6,415,506 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Webull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Webull Stock Down 11.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13 and a beta of -0.19.

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.37 million for the quarter.

About Webull

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Featured Articles

