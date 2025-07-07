Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $433,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,938,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,273,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,681,000 after buying an additional 76,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after buying an additional 1,444,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,801,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,124,000 after buying an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,811,000 after buying an additional 1,323,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8%

Altria Group stock opened at $59.62 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Barclays increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.