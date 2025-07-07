Interchange Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $108.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

