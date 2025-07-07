Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,209 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,505,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,525,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $47.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.